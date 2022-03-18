AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 166,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

