AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.72. 88,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

