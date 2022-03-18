a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.