988 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

