$805.07 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $805.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.59 million and the highest is $808.50 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

IIVI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $505,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in II-VI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.