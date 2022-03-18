7,734 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,904. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.