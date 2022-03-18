7,116 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

PDP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,851. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

