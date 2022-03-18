$69.74 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.44 million and the highest is $70.75 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.
AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.
NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.13.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.