$69.74 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.44 million and the highest is $70.75 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.13.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

