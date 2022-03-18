600 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.77. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

