5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.98

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 17454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The firm has a market cap of C$188.14 million and a P/E ratio of 44.38.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

