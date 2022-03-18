$586.83 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post $586.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.80 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $581.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,357,000.

KAR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 1,454,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

