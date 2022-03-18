$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

