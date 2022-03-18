$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to report $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

OKE opened at $66.86 on Friday. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

