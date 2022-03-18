$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avnet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,297. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

