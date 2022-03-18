4J Wealth Management LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Shares of SE traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. 209,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.40. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

