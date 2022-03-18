4J Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

