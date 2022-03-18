$46.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.70 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 40,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,900. Camden National has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $724.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,206 shares of company stock worth $83,503. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

