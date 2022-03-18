4,260 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,560,000 after buying an additional 81,781 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 264,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.