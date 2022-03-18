416 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.44 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

