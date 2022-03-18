$416.17 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $416.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.55 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 116.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 20.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,906. Atlas has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

