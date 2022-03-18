349 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $166.22 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.47.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

