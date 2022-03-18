$343.31 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to report sales of $343.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SunPower by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SunPower by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SunPower by 107,623.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. 4,863,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

