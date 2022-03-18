$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.95 million and the highest is $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.35. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

