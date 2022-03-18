2,710 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

