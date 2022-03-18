$23.88 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will announce $23.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $90.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 million to $100.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.89 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

