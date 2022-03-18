21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 9.7%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 166,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,709,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research analysts have commented on VNET shares. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

