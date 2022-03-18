$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,703,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.