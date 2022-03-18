1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $3,557,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.