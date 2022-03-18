$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.48 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,373 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

