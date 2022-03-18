$162.51 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post $162.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $684.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $764.19 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 603,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

