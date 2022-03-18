$16.53 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $16.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.42 million and the highest is $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

FVCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FVCB stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $284.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.