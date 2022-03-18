$157.71 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.40 million. Plug Power reported sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $918.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $951.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,328,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.