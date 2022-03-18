1,500 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $51.25.
