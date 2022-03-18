$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will announce $15.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

