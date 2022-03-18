13,183 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.