$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $108.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $108.64 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

