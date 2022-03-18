10,525 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,109. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

