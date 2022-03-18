$100.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $100.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.17 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $449.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

