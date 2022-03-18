-$1.96 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.73) and the lowest is ($2.05). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($5.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,686. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,321 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.