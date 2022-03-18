$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

