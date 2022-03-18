$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

