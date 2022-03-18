$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

JBLU stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

