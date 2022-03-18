$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,149. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

