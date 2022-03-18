-$0.91 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.72). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

