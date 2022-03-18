$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. Albany International posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.99. 240,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

