-$0.59 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

