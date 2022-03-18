$0.58 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

