$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

