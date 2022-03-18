$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.26. 74,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,059. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.