-$0.23 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.39.

NYSE TWLO opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.07. Twilio has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.